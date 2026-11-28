North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,295 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the October 29th total of 25,411 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royality Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of North European Oil Royality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of North European Oil Royality Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royality Trust Trading Up 2.1%

NRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. North European Oil Royality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a return on equity of 491.20% and a net margin of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. This is a decrease from North European Oil Royality Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. North European Oil Royality Trust's dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

North European Oil Royality Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust is a grantor trust formed in 1975 that holds royalty interests tied to natural gas, oil and potash production in Germany. It does not directly explore for or produce these resources; instead, it receives royalty payments under agreements connected to the underlying operations. The trust's interests relate to certain German oil and gas concessions and potash mining properties. Its royalty income is therefore linked to production and sales by the companies operating those properties.

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