Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,711 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the October 29th total of 8,093 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Va

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va in the third quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 67.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 65.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 20.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Va during the third quarter worth $492,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 75,752 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Va

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in municipal securities issued by California state and local governments and related public entities. These securities may finance public projects and services such as schools, transportation, utilities, and other infrastructure. The fund seeks to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and California personal income tax, while also seeking to preserve capital. Its portfolio is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, an investment adviser within Nuveen.

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