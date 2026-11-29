Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,375 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the October 29th total of 6,762 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 32,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,492. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 58.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Massachusetts personal income tax, while also seeking to preserve capital. The fund invests primarily in municipal bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and its cities, towns, and other public entities. Its portfolio gives investors exposure to public-sector financing across Massachusetts, including bonds that may fund infrastructure and other governmental projects.

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