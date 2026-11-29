Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 63,344 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the October 29th total of 115,664 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NMCO opened at $8.74 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $11.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael S. Hamilton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young L. Robert bought 28,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $248,888.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 28,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $248,888.25. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 705,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment fund that invests primarily in municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments and related entities. Its portfolio may include securities with varying credit ratings, including below-investment-grade debt. The fund's investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, with investment management support from Nuveen Asset Management.

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