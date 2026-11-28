Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,147 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the October 29th total of 111,341 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 20.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,177 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,356 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

SPXX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,399. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.4215 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide total return through a portfolio tied to the S&P 500 Index. It invests primarily in stocks of companies included in the index. The fund also uses an options strategy, writing call options on the S&P 500 to generate income while retaining exposure to the underlying equity market. Its investment adviser is Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, part of Nuveen's asset-management business.

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