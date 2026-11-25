Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 31,094 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,900 put options.

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Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Dion Sanders sold 97,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $519,254.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,817.10. This represents a 56.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Charles Kirol sold 28,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $153,765.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 197,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,051,790.22. This trade represents a 12.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,715. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 21.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,997. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $553.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 23rd that allows the company to buy back $300 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive is a connected fitness company that combines exercise equipment, digital fitness content and subscription services. Founded in 2012, the company became known for bringing instructor-led workouts into members' homes through internet-connected equipment. Its products include stationary bikes, treadmills and rowing machines, along with accessories and the Peloton app. Members can access live and on-demand classes across activities such as cycling, running, strength training, yoga and meditation; some classes are available without Peloton equipment.

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