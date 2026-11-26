PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,337,828 shares, an increase of 355.7% from the October 29th total of 293,593 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,277,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Insider Transactions at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In other news, Director David C. Flattum bought 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $249,506.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,506.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Rappaport bought 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,313 shares in the company, valued at $128,146.88. This represents a 144.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,348 shares of company stock valued at $486,724.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 146,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

PDI stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.9%.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities across global fixed-income markets. The fund's holdings may include corporate and government debt, mortgage-related securities, high-yield bonds, and loans. Its portfolio is actively managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which may use leverage as part of the fund's investment strategy.

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