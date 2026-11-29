PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 626,278 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the October 29th total of 282,279 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,268,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

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PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0480 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO High Income Fund

In other news, Director David C. Flattum acquired 60,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $249,244.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 60,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,244.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,814 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 941,248 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 589,959 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 516,772 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 316,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund managed by Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO). Launched in 2003, the fund seeks to provide high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on below-investment-grade corporate debt. Its holdings may also include other fixed-income securities, including debt from emerging markets and mortgage-related investments. PIMCO's portfolio management team oversees the fund's investments, which may span U.S. and international markets.

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