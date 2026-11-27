PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 168,491 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the October 29th total of 52,046 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,152 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. 91,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,498. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 85.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 548,253 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 253,173 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 40,072 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 43,665 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 340,656 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Its portfolio focuses on income-producing investments, including corporate and government debt, mortgage-related securities, and securities from emerging markets. The fund may invest across global markets and in securities with varying credit quality. The fund began operations in 2003 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PFL.

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