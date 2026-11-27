PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 118,473 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the October 29th total of 335,128 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 547,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $6,219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,656,322 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.8% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 89,274 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.3% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,596 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.0%

PML stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 393,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,324. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a U.S. closed-end investment fund managed by Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO). Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PML, the fund invests primarily in municipal securities issued by state and local governments and related public entities. The fund's objective is to provide a high level of current income that is exempt from U.S. federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. Its portfolio focuses on municipal bonds, whose interest payments may be subject to state or local taxes or other tax rules depending on an investor's circumstances.

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