Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,833 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 128% compared to the average daily volume of 2,554 put options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Quantinuum from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Quantinuum from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quantinuum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Quantinuum in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quantinuum

Institutional Trading of Quantinuum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quantinuum during the second quarter worth about $92,418,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantinuum by 143.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,681,316 shares of the company's stock worth $80,804,000 after buying an additional 989,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Quantinuum in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,491,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Quantinuum during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Quantinuum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,669,000.

Quantinuum Stock Up 4.7%

QNT stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,145. Quantinuum has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36.

Quantinuum (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quantinuum will post -3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantinuum Company Profile

Quantinuum is a quantum computing company that develops quantum hardware, software and related applications for businesses and research organizations. Its work spans quantum computers, programming tools, cybersecurity and applications in areas such as chemistry and optimization. The company was formed in 2021 through the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum. Its technology includes trapped-ion quantum computers and software designed to help users develop and run quantum applications.

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