Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,090 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the October 29th total of 30,958 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $80,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $241,125. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 14,467 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,702 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities of companies in the utility sector, including businesses involved in electric, gas and water services, as well as telecommunications and related infrastructure. The fund is advised by Reaves Asset Management, an investment adviser focused on utility and infrastructure companies. Its portfolio is principally focused on U.S. businesses, though the fund may also invest in securities of companies based outside the United States.

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