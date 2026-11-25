Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 154,126 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 100,773 call options.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,256,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,452,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Rivian Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael John Callahan sold 15,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,001,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,026,640. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures electric vehicles and related technology. Its consumer lineup includes the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric sport utility vehicle, while its commercial offerings include electric delivery vans and fleet services. Founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe, the company began delivering its R1T and R1S vehicles in 2021. Rivian also develops vehicle software, charging solutions and services intended to support its consumer and commercial customers.

Further Reading

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