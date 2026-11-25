Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical volume of 9,534 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Sable Offshore from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sable Offshore from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sable Offshore from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Sable Offshore from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sable Offshore

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sable Offshore by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,660,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 224.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,085 shares of the company's stock worth $21,395,000 after acquiring an additional 896,258 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sable Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 784,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 556,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

SOC stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 5,287,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. Sable Offshore has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $105.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.09.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $154.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sable Offshore will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. is an independent energy company focused on developing and operating offshore oil and natural gas assets in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of California. Its holdings include the Santa Ynez Unit, associated offshore platforms, and infrastructure used to transport and process production. The company's operations center on restarting and managing these assets, which were previously owned by ExxonMobil. Sable completed its acquisition of the Santa Ynez assets in 2024. Sable is led by Chief Executive Officer James Flores and focuses its activities on California's offshore energy sector.

Further Reading

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