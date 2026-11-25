Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,241 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 6,336 put options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Samsara from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Samsara from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Down 1.4%

Samsara stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 2,812,364 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,871. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 243.24, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.33. Samsara has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.780 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.180-1.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Samsara will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 17,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $742,686.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,530 shares in the company, valued at $41,740,799.10. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 66,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $2,772,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,726,355. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,176,159 shares of company stock worth $89,394,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 85.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,336,941 shares of the company's stock worth $661,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Samsara by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,710,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,886,000 after purchasing an additional 794,255 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Samsara by 4,068.5% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 783,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 25.5% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,646 shares of the company's stock worth $93,379,000 after purchasing an additional 599,651 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. is a technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for managing connected operations. Its platform combines Internet of Things (IoT) devices, software and data analytics to help organizations monitor vehicles, equipment, worksites and other physical assets. The company's products include vehicle telematics, fleet management tools, AI-enabled dash cameras, equipment monitoring and software for routing, driver safety and operational workflows. Its customers span industries such as transportation, construction, field services, manufacturing and the public sector.

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