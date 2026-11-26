Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 315,578 shares, a growth of 289.1% from the October 29th total of 81,102 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Get Seer alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the third quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,506 shares of the company's stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 15.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company's stock.

Seer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEER remained flat at $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 98,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,421. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Seer has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 450.86%.

About Seer

Seer, Inc. is a life sciences company that develops tools for large-scale protein analysis, or proteomics. Founded in 2017 and based in Redwood City, California, the company serves researchers studying biology and disease. Its main offering, the Proteograph Product Suite, uses engineered nanoparticles to capture a broad range of proteins from biological samples. The suite combines nanoparticle reagents, consumables, automation and software with mass spectrometry workflows to help researchers analyze complex samples.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seer wasn't on the list.

While Seer currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report