SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 190,511 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the October 29th total of 64,284 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Insider Activity at SS Innovations International

In other news, CEO Srivastava Sudhir sold 33,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,520,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $325,562,784. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS Innovations International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in SS Innovations International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 223,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. 71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SS Innovations International from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSII

SS Innovations International Price Performance

Shares of SSII traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,676. SS Innovations International has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $280.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 29.51% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

About SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International is a medical technology company focused on developing and manufacturing surgical robotic systems. Its flagship product, the SSI Mantra, is a multi-arm platform designed to support surgeons during minimally invasive procedures. The company's offerings include surgical instruments and related technologies, such as its SSI Mudra instruments, as well as training and support services for hospitals and clinicians. The SSI Mantra system is designed with features including a surgeon console and 3D visualization, and the company has also emphasized remote surgery and telementoring capabilities.

Further Reading

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