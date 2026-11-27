Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 354% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,060 call options.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Trading Up 16.8%

NASDAQ:INTR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,896,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,263. Inter & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.26 million for the quarter. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Inter & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co. Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,705,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,807,000 after buying an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,164,755 shares of the company's stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 313,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $465,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co. Inc. is a digital financial services company whose platform is centered on Banco Inter, a Brazilian digital bank. The company offers banking services such as accounts, payments, credit and debit cards, lending, and financial products, including investment and insurance offerings. Its broader digital platform also includes shopping and lifestyle services, as well as tools for customers making international transactions. Inter serves customers primarily in Brazil and has expanded its offerings to include services for clients in the United States.

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