NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,046 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 540% compared to the average volume of 944 put options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Kastelein sold 50,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,257,657.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,734,629.06. This represents a 42.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,959,705.95. This represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 6.8% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 18,088,902 shares of the company's stock worth $613,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,779,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 15.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,186,402 shares of the company's stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 292,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 422,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 84.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 387,698 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 277,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,318. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.15. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral treatments for cardiometabolic diseases, particularly conditions involving elevated cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. The company's lead investigational medicine is obicetrapib, an oral inhibitor of cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) being studied to lower LDL cholesterol. NewAmsterdam has evaluated obicetrapib both on its own and in combination with ezetimibe, including in clinical studies involving people with inherited high cholesterol or established cardiovascular disease whose cholesterol remains elevated despite existing treatment.

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