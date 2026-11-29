Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 85,796 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the October 29th total of 38,648 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Telenor ASA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TELNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telenor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telenor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Telenor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised Telenor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a Norwegian telecommunications company that provides mobile and fixed-line communications, broadband, television and related digital services. Its offerings also include connectivity solutions for businesses and services supporting the Internet of Things. The company traces its roots to the Norwegian Telegraph Administration, established in 1855, and later operated as Televerket before adopting the Telenor name. Telenor is headquartered in Norway and serves customers in the Nordic region and Asia through its own operations and associated businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Telenor ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telenor ASA wasn't on the list.

While Telenor ASA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report