The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,264 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the October 29th total of 13,460 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,469 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GRX opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,159.36. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,210,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,634,086.40. This represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 54,927 shares of company stock worth $547,019 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,847 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,156,552 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 81,269 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust is a closed-end investment fund that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in equity securities of companies involved in healthcare and wellness. Rather than providing healthcare services itself, the trust gives investors exposure to businesses across these industries. Its investments may include companies in areas such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, nutrition and fitness. The fund can invest in both U.S. and international companies, giving its portfolio exposure to businesses across multiple markets.

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