Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,905 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the October 29th total of 16,528 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

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Insider Transactions at Total Return Securities

In other Total Return Securities news, insider Phillip Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $711,832.17. This trade represents a 4.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dakos bought 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $346,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Total Return Securities by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 424,625 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Total Return Securities by 19.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,973 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Total Return Securities during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Total Return Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Return Securities Price Performance

SWZ stock remained flat at $5.73 during midday trading on Friday. 6,890 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Total Return Securities has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is an investment fund focused on Swiss equities. The ticker is associated with The Swiss Helvetia Fund, a closed-end fund that seeks total return through investments in Swiss companies. The fund provides investors with exposure to publicly traded businesses across a range of industries in Switzerland. Its portfolio is managed rather than operating as a conventional company that sells products or services. The fund's investment focus is Switzerland; reliable information identifying leadership under the name Total Return Securities is not available.

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