Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,450 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 1,552 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Annovis Bio

In other news, Director Michael Hoffman bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,364,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,883. This trade represents a 148.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,466,745. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 58,360.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 199,010 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company's stock.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Shares of ANVS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,221. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.50.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Annovis Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Annovis Bio from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANVS

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2008, the company researches and develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

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