CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 14,091 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 658% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,858 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Barrington Research lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities cut CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,841,464. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 56.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,255,377 shares of the company's stock worth $128,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927,063 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $41,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,869,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 322.5% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,951,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and data solutions for the property and casualty insurance economy. Its platform supports workflows that connect insurers, collision repair facilities, automotive manufacturers, parts suppliers and other participants involved in vehicle claims. The company's products help manage claims from initial reporting and damage assessment through repair estimates, parts sourcing and communications. Its tools also use artificial intelligence and data analytics to support decision-making and automate aspects of claims and repair processes.

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