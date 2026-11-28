TRex Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRXB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 369,076 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the October 29th total of 157,271 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TRXB. Wedbush assumed coverage on TRex Bio in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TRex Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TRex Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research began coverage on shares of TRex Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of TRex Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRXB

Insider Buying and Selling at TRex Bio

In other TRex Bio news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 178,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,346,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,851,014. The trade was a 15.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRex Bio Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TRXB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,613. TRex Bio has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $297.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

TRex Bio (NASDAQ:TRXB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($10.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($9.37). As a group, research analysts expect that TRex Bio will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRex Bio

TRexBio is a biotechnology company developing therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its research focuses on regulatory T cells, which help control immune responses in tissues. The company uses its research platform to identify tissue-specific regulatory T-cell populations and explore ways to target them therapeutically. Its work is aimed at developing treatments based on the role these cells play in particular diseases and tissues. Founded in 2018, TRexBio is based in South San Francisco, California.

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