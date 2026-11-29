Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,329 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the October 29th total of 35,279 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,887,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:AIO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund is a publicly traded closed-end investment fund, rather than an operating technology company. It seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests in equity and debt securities of companies it believes may benefit from the development or use of artificial intelligence and other new technologies. Its portfolio may include businesses involved in developing technology as well as companies applying it across their operations.

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