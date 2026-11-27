Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,787 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the October 29th total of 33,879 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,044,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,152 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,971 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 22.0% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ACV stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $226.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.2150 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund's dividend payout ratio is 158.18%.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund NYSE: ACV is a publicly traded closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities, common stocks and other income-producing investments. The fund may invest in U.S. and international securities, including below-investment-grade debt. Its portfolio strategy combines income-oriented investments with securities that may offer potential participation in equity-market growth.

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