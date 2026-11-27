Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,221 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the October 29th total of 18,029 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIE. PMG Family Office LLC grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PMG Family Office LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 73,878 shares of the company's stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 0.0%

NIE stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a publicly traded closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and convertible securities. The fund offers investors exposure to companies through stocks and securities that can be converted into common shares. Its portfolio is managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, with investment decisions guided by the fund's stated objectives and strategy.

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