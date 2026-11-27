Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,145 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the October 29th total of 8,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,062 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

EDF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 28,892 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.0%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 22.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 50.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,239 shares of the company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests primarily in debt securities issued by governments, government-related entities and companies in emerging-market countries. The fund may hold emerging-market debt denominated in U.S. dollars or local currencies, including securities with varying credit quality. Its investments can expose shareholders to risks associated with emerging markets, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and differences in market regulation and liquidity.

Further Reading

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