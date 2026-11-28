Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 850,774 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the October 29th total of 369,789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vivani Medical news, Director Gregg Williams bought 124,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $160,327.65. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,444,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,753,386.94. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,551,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,485 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vivani Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

VANI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 188,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Vivani Medical has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company developing miniature, implantable devices designed to deliver medicines over extended periods. Its NanoPortal platform is intended to provide sustained drug delivery from a small implant placed under the skin, with the goal of reducing the need for frequent dosing. The company is advancing implant programs based on GLP-1 medicines for chronic conditions, including obesity and type 2 diabetes. These programs remain in development, and their availability and use depend on clinical and regulatory progress.

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