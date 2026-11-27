Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 167,956 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the October 29th total of 54,755 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,703 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV were worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMMVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "reduce" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMMVY

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Walmart de México y Centroamérica, commonly known as Walmex, is a retail company operating in Mexico and Central America. Its stores sell groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and other consumer products through a range of retail formats. The company's formats include Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express supermarkets, Bodega Aurrera discount stores, and Sam's Club membership warehouses. Walmex also serves customers through e-commerce and related digital services. The business traces its roots to Aurrera, a Mexican retailer founded in 1952.

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