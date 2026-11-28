Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,063 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the October 29th total of 21,610 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WDI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 134,646 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,187. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, insider Michael Carlton Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $237,600. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,961,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 22.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities across credit markets. The fund may invest in U.S. and international debt, including corporate bonds, loans and structured credit securities. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, an investment manager within Franklin Templeton.

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