Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,331 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the October 29th total of 42,713 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,271 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 1.2%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 141,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,536. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0950 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,670,000. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 311,012 shares of the company's stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 68.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,512 shares of the company's stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 122,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. Rather than operating a commercial business, it invests in a portfolio of debt securities issued by governments and companies in emerging-market countries. The fund may hold sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate debt denominated in U.S. dollars or local currencies. Its investments can span regions and countries across emerging markets, with portfolio exposure subject to the fund's investment strategy and market conditions.

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