Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 178,943 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the October 29th total of 68,754 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 62.4% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,837 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.6% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 696,232 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HIX opened at $3.36 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0490 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests primarily in high-yield, below-investment-grade debt securities issued by companies and other borrowers. The fund may invest in debt securities from U.S. and international issuers. Its investment manager is Western Asset Management Company, an investment management firm specializing in fixed-income strategies. The fund began operations in 1998.

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