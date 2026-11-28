Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,715 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the October 29th total of 1,815 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $905,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,570 shares of the company's stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 161,767 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing Inc now owns 318,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5%

HYI stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0950 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, an investment manager specializing in fixed-income strategies. The fund invests primarily in high-yield corporate debt securities, including bonds rated below investment grade. Its portfolio may also include other debt instruments and securities issued by companies outside the United States, giving it exposure to domestic and international credit markets.

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