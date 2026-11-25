Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 197,967 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the October 29th total of 30,932 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,243,850 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 609,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $3,470,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,530 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 125,703 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,493 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 141,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,091. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund focused on inflation-linked and other fixed-income securities. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in inflation-indexed debt, including U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, and may also hold other government and corporate fixed-income securities. Its investments can include securities issued in the United States and other countries.

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