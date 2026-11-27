ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 193,429 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,737% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,041 call options.

Get ZIM alerts: Sign Up

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,540,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZIM Integrated Shipping Services news, VP Abdallah Metanes sold 1,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Shaul sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $66,692.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,051 shares of company stock worth $4,139,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services wasn't on the list.

While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report