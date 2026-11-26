ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,814 shares, an increase of 295.6% from the October 29th total of 13,097 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yunjie Han sold 9,289,000 shares of ZKH Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $743,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,538,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,054.40. This trade represents a 85.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of ZKH Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZKH Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH - Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,872 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.30% of ZKH Group worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ZKH Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZKH Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZKH Group

ZKH Group Price Performance

ZKH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 278,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. ZKH Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter. ZKH Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited operates a digital procurement platform in China focused on maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products. Through its ZKH platform, the company connects business customers with suppliers and supports the sourcing of industrial supplies. Its product offerings include tools, electrical and mechanical components, safety supplies, fasteners and other products used in industrial and commercial operations. The company also provides procurement, warehousing, fulfillment and supply-chain services designed to help customers manage purchasing and deliveries.

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