OR Royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $103.8040 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 74.30%.The company had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. On average, analysts expect OR Royalties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OR Royalties Price Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. OR Royalties has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.83.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,147 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of OR Royalties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered OR Royalties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered OR Royalties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OR

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Further Reading

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