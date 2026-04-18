Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.7143.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $175.08 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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