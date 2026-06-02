Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the enterprise software provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.62.

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Oracle Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $19.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.83. 48,008,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,874,676. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.99. The firm has a market cap of $704.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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