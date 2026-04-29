Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.65 and last traded at $163.84. 20,130,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 28,391,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.96.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.19. The company has a market cap of $471.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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