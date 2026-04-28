Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 3.9% - Should You Sell?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.05 and last traded at $166.1770. 33,458,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 28,492,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.96.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle's Project Jupiter will be powered by Bloom Energy fuel cells (up to ~2.45 GW), cutting water use and local-grid strain and de‑risking power supply for large AI campuses — a tangible execution milestone for Oracle's AI data-center plans. Oracle, BorderPlex, and Bloom Energy press release

Oracle's Project Jupiter will be powered by Bloom Energy fuel cells (up to ~2.45 GW), cutting water use and local-grid strain and de‑risking power supply for large AI campuses — a tangible execution milestone for Oracle's AI data-center plans. Positive Sentiment: Oracle (and its partners) secured large-scale financing — a reported $14–16B package anchored by institutional buyers — to fund AI data-center builds, reducing execution risk for contracted hyperscaler customers. Oracle Secures $16 Billion Financing for Data Center

Oracle (and its partners) secured large-scale financing — a reported $14–16B package anchored by institutional buyers — to fund AI data-center builds, reducing execution risk for contracted hyperscaler customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Wedbush and other boutiques continue to rate Oracle as an AI infrastructure beneficiary (Wedbush Outperform, $225 PT cited), supporting a view that current weakness could be a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Wedbush Outperform on Oracle

Analysts remain constructive: Wedbush and other boutiques continue to rate Oracle as an AI infrastructure beneficiary (Wedbush Outperform, $225 PT cited), supporting a view that current weakness could be a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI has publicly pushed back on the WSJ report (calling coverage “clickbait” and saying business is strong), which injects uncertainty about how persistent the demand slowdown actually is. Market reaction remains driven by headlines rather than confirmed customer cutbacks. Forbes: OpenAI response

OpenAI has publicly pushed back on the WSJ report (calling coverage “clickbait” and saying business is strong), which injects uncertainty about how persistent the demand slowdown actually is. Market reaction remains driven by headlines rather than confirmed customer cutbacks. Negative Sentiment: The immediate catalyst: a WSJ report that OpenAI missed internal revenue/user goals, spooking investors about future spending on cloud compute and spotlighting Oracle’s massive multi‑year contract and elevated debt — this triggered broad AI/semiconductor selling and drove the ORCL pullback. CNBC: OpenAI reportedly missed targets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 3.9%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.08. The stock has a market cap of $477.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here