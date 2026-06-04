Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 2.7% - Here's Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.95 and last traded at $236.5140. Approximately 19,252,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 27,043,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $176.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $680.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,403 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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