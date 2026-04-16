Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 5.1% - Here's What Happened

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.27 and last traded at $178.4360. 46,592,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 27,969,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.81.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

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Oracle Stock Up 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of $513.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $4,336,031,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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