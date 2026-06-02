Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $224.60 and last traded at $244.7960. 48,008,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 19,874,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.4540.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings setup and AI/cloud growth outlook.

UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings setup and AI/cloud growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is one of its customers for data center CPUs, adding another data point that Oracle is participating in the AI infrastructure buildout and expanding its cloud footprint.

Arm said Oracle is one of its customers for data center CPUs, adding another data point that Oracle is participating in the AI infrastructure buildout and expanding its cloud footprint. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators continue to point to Oracle’s AI factory and cloud expansion plans as a long-term growth driver, with some maintaining upside targets despite near-term volatility.

Several analysts and market commentators continue to point to Oracle’s AI factory and cloud expansion plans as a long-term growth driver, with some maintaining upside targets despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle confirmed it will report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 10 after the market close, keeping attention focused on guidance, AI demand, and capital spending trends.

Oracle confirmed it will report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 10 after the market close, keeping attention focused on guidance, AI demand, and capital spending trends. Neutral Sentiment: Monday’s sharp rally in ORCL stock has led to some routine profit-taking and technical consolidation, which may be contributing to today’s pullback.

Monday’s sharp rally in ORCL stock has led to some routine profit-taking and technical consolidation, which may be contributing to today’s pullback. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly worried that Oracle’s AI infrastructure buildout will require heavy capital spending before revenue fully catches up, raising questions about margins, free cash flow, and debt levels.

Investors are increasingly worried that Oracle’s AI infrastructure buildout will require heavy capital spending before revenue fully catches up, raising questions about margins, free cash flow, and debt levels. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option trading ahead of earnings suggests some traders are positioning for downside or hedging against a disappointing update.

Unusually heavy put-option trading ahead of earnings suggests some traders are positioning for downside or hedging against a disappointing update. Negative Sentiment: Oracle is being mentioned in broader articles about AI funding pressure after Alphabet’s planned equity raise, which has reinforced market concerns that the AI boom could be expensive for hyperscalers, including ORCL.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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