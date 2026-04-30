Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $160.33 and last traded at $161.38. 20,824,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 28,299,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.83.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $135,839,000 after purchasing an additional 184,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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