Oracle (ORCL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $19.1032 billion for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $704.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Read More

Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Article

Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Article

Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Article

Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Article

Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Negative Sentiment: Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Article

Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha note downgraded Oracle, arguing investors should focus on intrinsic value rather than speculation, which adds to the caution around the stock’s recent run. Article

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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