Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

ORANY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Orange from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. New Street Research cut Orange from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Orange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut Orange from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Orange Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ORANY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Orange has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange's core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

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