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Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Orange logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

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Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

ORANY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Orange from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. New Street Research cut Orange from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Orange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut Orange from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORANY

Orange Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ORANY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Orange has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange's core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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