Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 488,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session's volume of 164,687 shares.The stock last traded at $20.5575 and had previously closed at $20.38.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Orange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. New Street Research lowered Orange from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Orange from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Orange from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on ORANY

Orange Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange's core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

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